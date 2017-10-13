Play

Jets' Bryan Little: Two assists Thursday

Little dished out two helpers in Thursday's 4-2 win at Vancouver.

Little assisted on goals by Josh Morrissey and Patrik Laine. The five-time 20-goal scorer is yet to light the lamp this season, but he does have three assists through four games after finishing with fewer than 30 in each of his past three campaigns.

