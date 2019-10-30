Jets' Bryan Little: Two points Tuesday
Little scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.
The center had five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. Little helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' second tally of the game, and then scored one of his own to cut the deficit to one in the third period. Little has four points in as many games this year, playing very well while anchoring the second line since returning from a concussion.
