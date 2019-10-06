Jets' Bryan Little: Unavailable versus Isles
Little (concussion) has been ruled out against the Islanders on Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Little took the ice in a non-contact jersey Sunday, which could open the door for him to make his season debut in Tuesday's clash with Pittsburgh. The center figures to slot into a top-six role as soon as he is cleared to play, which will give him solid fantasy value playing alongside Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine.
