Jets' Bryan Little: Undergoing further evaluation

Little -- who was injured in Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey -- is being evaluated at a local hospital, the team announced Wednesday.

The team statement didn't provide a timeline for Little's recovery, but at this point, it seems like he is a long shot for Friday's meeting with Vancouver. In seven games this year, the center notched two goals, three assists and 13 shots. If Little does in fact miss time, Adam Lowry would be the most likely candidate to slot into the second line.