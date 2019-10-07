Jets' Bryan Little: Will miss Tuesday's game

Little (concussion) won't be in the lineup versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Little remains on the shelf due to his concussion, but the fact that he was able to practice with the team Monday is a good step in his recovery. The center figures to immediately slot into a second-line role once cleared, but for now, Andrew Copp will continue holding down the spot in the interim.

