Jets' Bryan Little: Wrangles helper
Little registered an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.
After ending the regular season on a 13-game pointless skid, Little has two helpers in his last three outings. He had 41 points in 82 games this year, his eighth straight non-lockout season at 40-plus points, but his 62 hits would indicate that physicality isn't something to expect with the 31-year-old forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...