Jets' Bryan Little: Wrangles helper

Little registered an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.

After ending the regular season on a 13-game pointless skid, Little has two helpers in his last three outings. He had 41 points in 82 games this year, his eighth straight non-lockout season at 40-plus points, but his 62 hits would indicate that physicality isn't something to expect with the 31-year-old forward.