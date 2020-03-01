Play

The Jets sent Suess back to AHL Manitoba on Sunday.

Suess was called up as an emergency depth option with Patrik Laine (foot) dealing with injury. His demotion is evidence that Laine and the rest of the Jets are trending in the right direction health-wise. Suess will head back to the minors where he's accumulated 13 goals and 26 points across 54 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories