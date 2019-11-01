Jets' C.J. Suess: Called up from minors
Suess was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Friday.
The Jets will be without Patrik Laine (lower body) or Adam Lowry (suspension) which means Suess will immediately slot into the lineup for Friday's clash with San Jose and make his NHL debut. With Bryan Little (undisclosed) also banged up, the 25-year-old Suess could play in both games of Winnipeg's back-to-back, but will likely find himself returning to the minors once the team's forwards get healthy.
