Jets' C.J. Suess: Demoted to minors
Suess was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Suess played in just one game while with the Jets, in which he recorded one hit and a minus-1 rating in 6:26 of ice time. The Minnesota native figures to be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year, but will likely only make the jump as injuries necessitate.
