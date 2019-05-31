Jets' C.J. Suess: Lands one-year extension
Suess inked a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Friday.
Suess was putting together a solid first professional season, eight goals and four helpers in 26 games, until an upper-body injury in December ended his 2018-19 campaign. Selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old spent four years with Minnesota State University, racking up 127 points in 157 collegiate outings along the way. The winger's deal will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level, which should afford him some green eggs and ham.
