Suess is with the Jets for the start of training camp Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Suess played in just one game for Winnipeg this season, in which he registered one hit and a minus-1 rating in 6:26 of ice time. With the Moose, the 25-year-old forward registered 14 goals and 13 helpers in 57 outings and figures to be next man up should the Jets pick up any injuries.