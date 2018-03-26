Jets' C.J. Suess: Pens entry-level deal
Suess signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Sunday.
Suess will link up with AHL Manitoba on an amatuer tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, before his contract kicks in next year. The winger spent four seasons playing for Minnesota State University, capping it off with a 22-goal, 21-assist senior campaign. Selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the Minnesota native will likely begin the 2018-19 season in the minors.
