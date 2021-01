Suess hit the waiver wire Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Suess made his NHL debut last season in which he registered one hit in 6:26 of ice time. Otherwise, the 26-year-old winger has been a career AHL player since completing his four-year stint with Mankato State. Depending on the health of Dominic Toninato (undisclosed) and Jansen Harkins (undisclosed), Suess may start out on the taxi squad but could find himself playing with the Moose before too long.