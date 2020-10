Suess signed a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.45 million with the Jets on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

The Jets continue to take care of business with their RFAs, locking down Suess for two more years. The 26-year-old made his NHL debut in November of 2019. He's also racked up 41 points in 89 games with AHL Manitoba over three seasons. He'll likely compete for a bottom-six role in training camp, but it's more realistic to assume he'll begin the season in the minors.