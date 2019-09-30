Suess was demoted to the minors Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Suess re-signed with the Jets over the summer, but was unable to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. The winger notched 12 points in 26 games for the Moose last season. If the 25-year-old can avoid injury, he should be in contention to make his NHL debut at some point in 2019-20.