Jets' C.J. Suess: Reassigned to AHL Manitoba
Suess was demoted to the minors Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Suess re-signed with the Jets over the summer, but was unable to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. The winger notched 12 points in 26 games for the Moose last season. If the 25-year-old can avoid injury, he should be in contention to make his NHL debut at some point in 2019-20.
