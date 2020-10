Suess received a qualifying offer from the Jets on Sunday.

Suess made his NHL debut in November of 2019 but hasn't played since, spending the rest of his time with AHL Manitoba. The 26-year-old forward had a solid minor-league season, though, registering 14 goals and 13 assists over 57 games. He's expected to stick with the Jets for another season, although he'll likely remain in the AHL.