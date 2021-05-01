site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' C.J. Suess: Sent back to AHL
Suess was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Saturday.
Suess only played a single NHL contest last season and has yet to get a look with the Jets this year.
