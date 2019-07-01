Jets' Cameron Schilling: Agrees to one-year deal
Schilling inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Monday.
The contract agreed upon will have an AAV of $700,000 at the NHL level. Schilling appeared in four games with the Jets last season, collecting one assist and five block shots. The 30-year-old will certainly provide depth to the organization, and could be one of the first defenseman in line for a call-up should injuries occur.
