Jets' Cameron Schilling: Ascends to big club
The Jets recalled Schilling from AHL Manitoba on Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
With Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) ruled out, Schilling's being brought up to provide depth in case of another injury surfaces in warmups. Schilling, 31, has worked almost exclusively in the minors during his career, posting 11 points in 22 AHL games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.