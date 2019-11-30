Play

The Jets recalled Schilling from AHL Manitoba on Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

With Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) ruled out, Schilling's being brought up to provide depth in case of another injury surfaces in warmups. Schilling, 31, has worked almost exclusively in the minors during his career, posting 11 points in 22 AHL games this year.

