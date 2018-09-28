Schilling was designated for waivers Friday by the Jets in order to reassign him to AHL Manitoba, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Schilling was never going to make Winnipeg's 23-man roster given the bevy of talent ahead of him on the depth chart. The 29-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2014-15 when he was with Washington and figures to spend another year in the minors.