Jets' Cameron Schilling: Lands on waiver wire
Schilling was designated for waivers Friday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Manitoba.
Schilling notched six goals and 23 helpers in 64 appearances with the Moose last season. The 30-year-old saw action in four games for the Jets in 2018-19, in which he averaged just 12:06 of ice time. The blueliner will likely see similar usage this year, which gives him limited fantasy value.
