Schilling secured a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Sunday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Since entering the league in 2011, Schilling has been activated for just six NHL games and hasn't notched a point yet. Instead, he's spent time bouncing around the AHL, where he recorded a career-high 32 points last season. The Jets are set at defense right now, so Schilling will continue developing in the minors.