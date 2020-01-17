Schilling was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Schilling will provide emergency blue line depth heading into Friday's clash with Tampa Bay. The Indiana native could be up with the Jets for a while due to injuries to Carl Dahlstrom (hand) and Tucker Poolman (lower body). With the Moose, Schilling leads all defensemen with 19 points in 40 contests and could provide some offensive production if given the opportunity in Winnipeg.