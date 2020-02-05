Play

Schilling was dropped back to the minors Wednesday.

Schilling didn't play during his most recent call up and has served as a healthy scratch in all 11 of his inclusions on the 23-man roster. With Nathan Beaulieu good to go, the 30-year-old Schilling was expendable. Additionally the club promoted Andrei Chibisov in order to provide additional forward depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories