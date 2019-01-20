Jets' Cameron Schilling: Returns to AHL
The Jets assigned Schilling to AHL Manitoba on Sunday.
Schilling was a healthy scratch for both games during this NHL stint, and he has just one assist in 10 career games on the big stage. The 30-year-old blueliner could return to the Jets after the All-Star break if both Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) and Ben Chiarot (lower body) are still nursing injuries.
