Schilling was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Schilling didn't play in any of the Jets' four games since being called up Nov. 30. With Nathan Beaulieu healthy, the 29-year-old Schilling became expendable, and the club will need the roster spot in order to activate Mason Appleton (foot) or Gabriel Bourque (lower body) off injured reserve.

