Jets' Cameron Schilling: Sent back to minors
Schilling was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Schilling didn't play in any of the Jets' four games since being called up Nov. 30. With Nathan Beaulieu healthy, the 29-year-old Schilling became expendable, and the club will need the roster spot in order to activate Mason Appleton (foot) or Gabriel Bourque (lower body) off injured reserve.
