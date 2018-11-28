The Jets recalled Schilling from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Schilling has played pretty well in the minors this campaign, notching six assists in 15 contests while posting a plus-2 rating over that span. However, the 30-year-old blueliner hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2014-15, and there's no reason to believe that'll change during this stint with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories