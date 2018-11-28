Jets' Cameron Schilling: Summoned by parent club
The Jets recalled Schilling from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
Schilling has played pretty well in the minors this campaign, notching six assists in 15 contests while posting a plus-2 rating over that span. However, the 30-year-old blueliner hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2014-15, and there's no reason to believe that'll change during this stint with the big club.
