Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Activated off injured reserve
Dahlstrom (hand) was taken off injured reserve Monday.
Despite coming off IR, Dahlstrom may still have to watch from the press box in favor of Nathan Beaulieu and Tucker Poolman against Arizona on Monday. Even when healthy, Dahlstrom appeared in just 15 contests this season, in which he has notched one helper, nine shots and six PIM while averaging 14:46 of ice time.
