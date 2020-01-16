Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Lands on injured reserve
Dahlstrom (hand) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
Considering Dahlstrom is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks, his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. With Tucker Poolman (lower body) also headed for injured reserve, the Jets will probably need to promote a player from the minors and Cameron Schilling figures to be the most likely candidate.
