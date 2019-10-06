Play

Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Making team debut Sunday

Dahlstrom will suit up for his first game with the Jets on Sunday.

Dahlstrom was snagged off waivers at the beginning of the month as some insurance for Winnipeg's thin blue line. Josh Morrissey (upper body) was a late scratch before Sunday's game against the Islanders, opening a lineup spot for the 24-year-old Swede to make his team debut.

More News
Our Latest Stories