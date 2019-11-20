Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Scratched again Tuesday

Dahlstrom served as a healthy scratch against Nashville on Tuesday, his ninth straight game in the press box.

Dahlstrom has found himself on the outside looking in ever since the team snagged Luca Sbisa off the waiver wire. Given the emergence of Tucker Poolman, the 24-year-old Dahlstrom will be hard pressed to win back a spot on the blue line and could wind up back on waivers himself before too long.