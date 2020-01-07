Play

Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Scratched Monday

Dahlstrom was a healthy scratch versus the Habs on Monday.

After suiting up in the Jets' prior two contests, Dahlstrom found himself back in the press box while Sami Niku took his spot on the blue line. With Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) set to return soon, Dahlstrom will find minutes even harder to come by and could even end up back on the waiver wire.

