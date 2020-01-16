Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Sidelined six-plus weeks
Dahlstrom will be sidelined at least six weeks due to a broken hand suffered Tuesday against the Canucks, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Dahlstrom has served as a healthy scratch for much fo the season, but he got an opportunity to play Tuesday and took advantage with his first point (an assist) of the season. Unfortunately, the blueliner picked up a broken hand along the way and will leave the Jets without some depth at the position. The Jets may be forced to hail reinforcements from the AHL if the other injury defensemen aren't ready in time for the start of a three-game road trip Sunday in Chicago.
