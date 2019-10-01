Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Snatched off waivers
Dahlstrom was picked up off the waiver wire by the Jets from the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Considering Winnipeg's blue line concerns with Dustin Byfuglien (personal) away from the team, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the club patrolling the waiver wire. The acquisition of Dahlstrom likely ends Tucker Poolman's chances of making the 23-man roster for Opening Night. Given he just joined the team, Dahlstrom figures to serve as a healthy scratch versus the Rangers on Thursday, especially if Sami Niku (groin) is healthy.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Placed on waivers•
-
Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Inks two-year extension•
-
Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Returns from illness•
-
Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Returns to lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Scratched again Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Sitting out Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.