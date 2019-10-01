Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Snatched off waivers

Dahlstrom was picked up off the waiver wire by the Jets from the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Considering Winnipeg's blue line concerns with Dustin Byfuglien (personal) away from the team, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the club patrolling the waiver wire. The acquisition of Dahlstrom likely ends Tucker Poolman's chances of making the 23-man roster for Opening Night. Given he just joined the team, Dahlstrom figures to serve as a healthy scratch versus the Rangers on Thursday, especially if Sami Niku (groin) is healthy.