Lucius will miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery Monday.

Lucius -- who was selected 18th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft -- played in just 18 games for AHL Manitoba and junior team WHL Portland this season. With the Moose, the 19-year-old center tallied two goals and three assists in 12 contests. At this point, Lucius will likely have to continue playing in the minors or juniors next year once overcoming his shoulder injury.