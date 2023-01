Lucius was assigned to WHL Portland on Monday.

Lucius recently represented the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championship. He supplied five goals and two assists in seven games en route to a bronze medal. Before the tournament, the 19-year-old forward had two goals and five points in 12 games with AHL Manitoba. The Jets took Lucius with the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.