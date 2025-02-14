Lucius has been held back the last three seasons by injuries.

Lucius was drafted 18th overall in 2021 and has had major injuries over the previous two seasons, including a shoulder injury in Feb. 2023 that finished his campaign, as well as an ankle injury that required surgery in Jan. 2024 that halted his season after only 17 AHL games with Manitoba. In 2024-25, the 21-year-old has played in a career-high 25 games with the Moose, tallying three goals and six assists, missing five weeks of action after an undisclosed injury Nov. 1. Lucius needs to stay healthy and perform to get his career back on track.