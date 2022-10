Lucius has been sent to the minors by the Jets, according to the team's website.

Lucius was selected 21st overall in the 2021 Draft by the Jets and will begin his first professional season with the Moose of the AHL after he had nine goals and 19 points in 24 games with the University of Minnesota. The highly-regarded prospect will get plenty of playing time in the minors and hopes to crack the Jets lineup later in the season.