Stevenson stopped 19 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Three of the pucks to get past Stevenson came on Florida power plays, including a pair by Carter Verhaeghe in the first period as the visitors grabbed an early 3-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 27-year-old netminder finds himself in a three-man committee in the crease for Winnipeg with Nico Daws having been part of the package for Connor Hellebuyck, but Stevenson hasn't made much of a case for more playing time, or even to keep his spot if the Jets decide to trim down. Over four starts this season, Stevenson's gone 1-3-0 with a 3.57 GAA and .870 save percentage.