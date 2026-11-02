Stevenson stopped 13 of 15 shots in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Hurricanes after replacing Stuart Skinner midway through the second period.

Stevenson entered with Winnipeg trailing 5-0 and surrendered two third-period goals, including a power-play tally by Mark Jankowski. Stevenson carries considerable fantasy risk any time he starts, given the Jets' defensive struggles this season. The 27-year-old netminder has gone 1-3-0 with a 3.61 GAA and an .870 save percentage in his five appearances this season.