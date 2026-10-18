Stevenson stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old netminder played well against a very tough opponent in just his eighth career NHL appearance, and two of Carolina's goals came on power plays, including Nikolaj Ehlers' game-winner in the third period. Stevenson has a respectable 3.09 GAA and .893 save percentage in three starts to begin the season, but it's not clear how much longer he'll keep his roster spot with Connor Hellebuyck's team suspension set to expire Friday.