Stevenson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Stevenson was beaten only by Ben Kindel in the second period and Declan Carlile in the third, keeping Winnipeg within striking distance until the offense erupted for three goals in a span of 4:19 during the final frame. The 27-year-old also protected the one-goal advantage late, denying Evgeni Malkin from the high slot in the closing seconds. Stevenson earned the victory in his Jets debut while making his sixth career NHL start, but he should remain Winnipeg's No. 2 option between the posts behind Stuart Skinner while Connor Hellebuyck (suspension) remains away from the team.