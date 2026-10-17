Stevenson is expected to start at home against Carolina on Saturday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Stevenson is slated to make his third appearance after stopping 29 of 31 shots in a win against Pittsburgh in his season debut Oct. 5, followed by allowing four goals on 16 shots en route to a 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Oct. 9. The 27-year-old Stevenson is the Jets' No. 2 goaltender behind Stuart Skinner because Connor Hellebuyck (suspension) isn't an option. Carolina has a 6-1-1 record and is in a three-way tie for fourth in goals per game with 3.88, so this is about as difficult an assignment as Stevenson could get.