Stevenson is expected to tend the twine Monday in Pittsburgh, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Stevenson was waived by the Capitals before the start of the 2026-27 campaign, but he was claimed off waivers by the Jets due to Connor Hellebuyck's suspension. The 27-year-old Stevenson was solid across four regular-season games with Washington last year, going 3-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The netminder is set to have a tough task Monday against a Pittsburgh club that has netted 13 goals across its first two games of the season, both of which were wins.