Stevenson was placed on waivers by the Jets on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Stevenson saw limited playing time for the Jets early in the regular season, making just five appearances and going 1-3-0 with a 3.61 GAA and .870 save percentage. He faced even more competition for playing time behind Stuart Skinner after Winnipeg acquired Nico Daws in the trade that sent Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey, and Stevenson will now lose his spot on the NHL roster. It's possible that Stevenson draws some interest on waivers, but he'll presumably head to the minors if he goes unclaimed.