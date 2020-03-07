Eakin registered an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Eakin's second point as a Jet came at the expense of his most recent former team. The 28-year-old center is up to 12 points, 59 shots on goal and 49 hits through 47 contests this year. He's seen top-six usage with the Jets, but the production doesn't match the role currently -- Eakin is best left off most fantasy rosters.