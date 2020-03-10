Eakin had a goal and an assist with two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Arizona. He also won 10 of 16 (62.6 percent) faceoffs.

Eakin pounced on a loose puck in front following an offensive-zone faceoff and slid it past a sprawled Darcy Kuemper, giving the Jets a 3-2 lead with 8:27 left in regulation. It was his first goal since by acquired from Vegas at the trade deadline in February. Eakin had also assisted on Tucker Poolman's game-tying goal late in the second period, giving him his first multi-point game since Halloween. The 28-year-old has five goals and 13 points in 48 games on the season.