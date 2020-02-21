Vegas traded Eakin to the Jets in exchange for a conditional 2021 fourth-round pick Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

This is essentially a cap dump for the Golden Knights, who have to be happy with getting the underperforming Eakin's contract off the books without giving up additional assets. Eakin, who's only notched 10 points in 41 games this campaign, will likely slot into a bottom-six role with his new club.