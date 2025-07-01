Koepke signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Koepke appeared in 73 games with the Bruins last season, having produced 10 goals and 17 points. The 27-year-old will probably be a fourth-line staple with the Jets this coming season, especially considering the departure of Brandon Tanev, who signed a three-year deal with the Mammoth on Tuesday. While Koepke doesn't offer much value in terms of offensive production, he should be a good source of hits with his new team, as he racked up 177 in 2024-25.