Koepke logged an assist and five hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Koepke has slipped into a part-time role lately -- his appearance Thursday was just his third in the last nine games for the Jets. The 27-year-old is up to seven points, 35 shots on net and 83 hits over 27 outings. He'll continue to provide grit when in the lineup, but don't be surprised to see him sit out at times if the Jets can't steer out of their lengthy skid.